After last-minute delay, Five Guys in Clay is finally open: Your Stories

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five Guys on Route 31 is finally open after months of questions to the Your Stories line and inbox.

The restaurant opened Sunday, but after the pumps in the restaurant failed, it was closed 10 minutes later.

The restaurant had its first full day of business on Monday.

Route 31 is the third Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Onondaga County, including Erie Boulevard and Fairmount.

