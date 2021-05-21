Golden Corral in Syracuse to reopen as soon as next month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Golden Corral in Syracuse has had to close its doors for the last 14 months during the pandemic. Those doors may be opening as soon as next month.

According to the Syracuse Golden Corral Franchisee Niral Patel, the restaurant is waiting for full clearance to do buffet-style dining before reopening.

Patel says he spoke with the Onondaga County Health Department earlier this week and was told the restaurant could reopen, but food would have to be served to customers by an employee.

As a buffet-style restaurant, Patel says it wouldn’t feel the same for customers who come for the buffet-style.

“We will definitely be opening again in Syracuse,” Patel told NewsChannel 9. He added there will be some new and exciting changes that customers will like.

Patel says the reopening could happen “in three to five weeks” depending on what guidance comes from New York State.