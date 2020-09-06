Destroyed gravestones in Bridgeport leave families searching for answers: Your Stories

BRIDGEPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gravestones at a cemetery in Onondaga County have been destroyed, and family members are left picking up the pieces.

“I just don’t see why anybody would want to do something like this,” Christine Pudney, a concerned loved one, said.

Pudney received photos of her family member’s gravestones knocked to the ground on Saturday, September 5 at the Bridgeport Cemetery on Route 298.

















“My mom and dad’s stone, which was tipped over, my 18-month-old nephew was tipped over and two of my cousins was tipped over. And when I come out today, I saw all of the other ones,” Pudney said.

Christine wasn’t the only one at the cemetery, another stranger was feeling that same pain.

Nancy Boysen’s parents’ grave was also vandalized.

Boysen said, “It’s literally heartbreaking. I mean, this is supposed to be a nice peaceful place for you to come visit your family members. You know, that’s all you have is memories. You want to come see them and talk to them.”

Both family members are unsure of who did it and why. That’s why Pudney called the police and the cemetery’s caretaker, but she’s still searching for answers.

“I called the caretaker when I got home and he was very shocked. He said this has never happened before, and he said he would try to see if his insurance would cover it,” Pudney said.

In the meantime, she’s hoping those who’ve passed can rest peacefully.

“It’s like the dead can’t even rest in peace. They have to still be bothered,” Pudney said. “I don’t know if it was kids or if it were adults. I don’t know, but I just want the story out there.”

State Police are handling the investigation.

NewsChannel 9 also reached out to the Bridgeport Cemetery for comment, but have not heard back.

