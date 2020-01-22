How does your Salvation Army donation impact who it helps: Your Stories

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) It’s one of Your Stories — the Salvation Army relies on donations but some do more harm than good. How does your donation impact the organization’s income? As it turns out, it impacts it a lot.

“The joy to see a life changed, that’s what this does. You buy a t-shirt, it’s changing lives,” said Major Robert Miga, administrator of business for the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center.

Salvation Army thrift stores fund the Adult Rehabilitation Center, a program Major Miga says helps people with addiction through counseling services, housing, and meals. They just can’t do that if donations end up costing them.

“It’s costing us an average of $20,000 a month to get rid of, to dispose of it properly,” said Miga. Thousands of dollars out of pocket since October that should be going to counseling services, that will instead go to the landfill.

The last fiscal year cost them $230,000 between the nine thrift store locations in the upper Central New York region.

“OCRRA, there’s a fee charged and so over and above the regular tonnage rate they could cost us $25 per TV, $15 per mattress, I think it’s either $15 or $20 for a microwave,” said Miga.

They can’t take car seats, microwaves, mattresses, box springs, refrigerators used paint or tires. The one thing they always need more of though is clothing, it makes up 70-75 percent of their income.

“Our customers love jewelry and as fast as we get it in, it sells,” said Miga.

They do need your donations, they just want you to be a little more mindful with your next spring cleanout.

“If it isn’t suitable for their home, we can’t sell it to somebody else either,” he said.

The Salvation Army does have a recycling program where they get a small slice of change for TVs, that way they can keep them out of the landfill, but they typically don’t sell them in their thrift stores.

If you want to learn more about the Adult Rehabilitation Center and 100 Bed Recovery program, it’s located at 2433 Erie Boulevrd East, at the corner of Midler Boulevard in Syracuse.

