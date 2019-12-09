I-690 ramp from Bridge Street to open this week

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drivers who use I-690 over Bridge Street tell the Your Stories team they are sick and tired of the construction that’s been going on since April.

At the time, the state’s transportation engineers promised the work would be done by December.

The State Department of Transportation is on pace to make its deadline. NewsChannel 9 is told the ramp from Bridge Street up to I-690 east will reopen sometime this week and all of the lanes up top are open in all directions.

A state spokesperson says the crews are waiting on good weather before they can move the equipment that is stored on the ramp. They also have to take down the detour signs and barricades that were put in place in April. That’s when work began on the $4 million project to rehab the bridge. At some points during this project, the highway was down to one lane and Bridge Street was closed completely at some points overnight.

