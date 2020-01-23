IHOP in Clay needs to request building permits, no construction start date set: Your Stories

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — IHOP hasn’t announced when it will begin construction of its first Central New York location, on Route 31.

The Town of Clay planning director tells NewsChannel 9 that the town board has approved the project, but the next step is for IHOP to request building permits.

The planning director says that he imagines that IHOP will make this request in the spring.

This location will be the first IHOP in Central New York since the rest of them closed and it will go in front of Great Northern Mall.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to IHOP about a construction start date, but was told that they will get back to us sometime this week.

