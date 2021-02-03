Your Stories: Is enough being done to plow Syracuse streets?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With those long hours of constant snowfall, it has been tough for DPW crews to tackle. It is all plows on deck in the City of Syracuse.

Not having one of the plows come by and clean up your street in a snowstorm can make for a messy commute. But the City of Syracuse wants you to know, COVID-19 hasn’t impacted snow and ice operations.

The staffing and plows are in good shape, and crews are working around the clock to help you get to where you need to safely.

It’s difficult cause we’re working with a difficult, nearly constant long duration snow event. You know, the snow was heavy yesterday. It let up for a bit, which allowed us to get into the neighborhoods and more residential areas to clear and then the snow has picked back up again overnight and into this morning, which makes it difficult. Corey Driscoll Dunham — Chief Operating Officer with the City of Syracuse

The city’s snow plowing operation works in tiers. The first tier is clearing the emergency and rush hour routes.

The second tier is the residential areas with hills.

The last tier is neighborhoods and side streets that are more flat and don’t see as much traffic.

I know cause I’ve lived on them. I know that it’s frustrating to not have them be the top priority, but it’s just the way that the snowing plow operation has to work with the trucks that we have, with the amount of ground we have to cover. Those emergency routes and those high traffic areas really need to take priority. Corey Driscoll Dunham — Chief Operating Officer with the City of Syracuse

But just because the crews need to plow in order, Dunham said it doesn’t make any area less important.

It’s mechanics, it’s drivers, it’s wingmen, it’s the supervisors. Everybody is working around the clock to make sure we can get everybody where they need to go safely. Corey Driscoll Dunham — Chief Operating Officer with the City of Syracuse

Understanding the frustration, but asking for everyone’s patience.