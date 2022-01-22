‘Just can’t get rid of that smell around here’ Smoke from controlled burn leaves neighbors frustrated

WARNERS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors woke up frustrated this morning as thick smoke filled the air outside, along with strong smells in and outside of their homes.

“This morning I was up early, and I looked out the window, and the whole development was like a haze,” says David Hart

Tree Landers, a landscape service in Warners, was performing a controlled burn when the wind and cold air escalated it.

Lakeside Fire Department was on the scene and able to get the burn under control in the early morning hours.

A few neighbors just a few miles down the road from Tree Landers said that while they noticed the burning a few days before, it got worse last night and this morning.

“I Woke up in the middle of the night with a headache, and I could smell the smell of like smoke. I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t know if something was on fire, maybe,” says Ilijah Nosovskiy.

Tree Landers continued their controlled burn throughout the day, but the smoke lessened significantly, and the smell was not as strong but still present.

“I left this morning to go to the store and, even my whole entire car smells like it, the garage you just can’t get rid of that smell around here right now,” Ilijah Nosovskiy

We reached out to Tree Landers and Lakeside Fire Department but have not heard back yet.