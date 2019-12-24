Margaritas Mexican Cantina to start serving alcohol: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since opening in September, Margaritas Mexican Cantina has not been able to sell the drink its named after, along with other alcoholic beverages, but that is all about to change.

Margaritas Mexican Cantina, a new restaurant and bar in Armory Square, has only been able to serve food for the last four months as the restaurant has been waiting on its liquor license.

Well the wait is over, the owner tells NewsChannel 9 that they now have their liquor license and can begin selling margaritas and other alcoholic beverages.

Margaritas Mexican Cantina is located at 203 Walton Street and is open 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. everyday with extended hours on Friday and Saturday.

