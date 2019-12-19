Marshall’s Plaza in DeWitt expanding: Your Stories

Closings
Your Stories
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Marshall’s Plaza in DeWitt keeps expanding, and another massive building is on its way up.

The town of DeWitt’s planning commissioner says it’s the second of three new buildings that are part of the plaza.

The first is where Corelife, Blaze Pizza, Smoothie King, and Jersey Mike’s have all opened.

Tenants for this new, second building haven’t been finalized yet.

A third building is yet to come, but will eventually be closer to Shoppingtown Mall. 

