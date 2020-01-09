Might as well throw your unused Empire gift cards away: Your Stories

CAZENOVIA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The owner of the former Empire Brewery locations in Armory Square and Cazenovia had already said gift card refunds are not part of his bankruptcy settlement, but he said that the new owners might take customers’ unused gift cards.

It turns out they won’t.

The managers of Meier’s Creek Brewing, which is taking over the old Empire Farm Brewery in Cazenovia, say they only acquired the property and equipment, and won’t accept unused gift cards from Empire.

At this point, people who have them might as well throw them out.

Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.

Loading…