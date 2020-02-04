Money collected from State Fair tickets helps put on the event: Your Stories

Live Now
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just like any business, the money the New York State Fair brings in from ticket sales helps put on the event.

Angela Farrell called the Your Stories team and asked where the money goes.

Most years, the State Fair breaks even in terms of profit.

If the fair has a better year than that, the money can be saved to offset a down day in the future.

