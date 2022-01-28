More issues ordering COVID test kits

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Auburn who lives in an apartment says she tried ordering COVID test kits from the Postal Service website when a message popped up that said her household had already ordered them.

Nicole Hurd has lived in her Auburn apartment for about six years. Her dad and stepmom live in the apartment above her. Her stepmom ordered COVID tests to be delivered to her apartment and then called Nicole to order test kits as well.

“I went on the website, and I did everything I was supposed to do, and it came back that I could not order them because the household has already ordered the tests, and we live in two separate apartments,” says Nicole.

She was disappointed because her kids needed them for school. “They’re walkers, and they go to school with a cough and a runny nose, and then the school will call me up and tell me I have to take my child out of school because they have a cough and a runny nose, signs of COVID, and I have to take them out to WellNow, and that could take a few days because my fiancé works all day long.”

Nicole says that for now, she will do with what she can. “We’re going to use what my children brought home from school, and then we’ll take it from there.”

If you’re having the same issues as Nicole, you’re being asked to call the USPS at 1-800-ASK-USPS or submit a service request here.