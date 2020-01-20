Move over Wegmans and Tops, Hannaford is coming to town: Your Stories

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sources confirm to the Your Stories team that a Hannaford grocery store will open in Fayetteville.

Shoppers are use to the brand near Utica and Albany, but it’s lesser known around Syracuse.

The new grocery store will be part of the development project at the old O’Brien and Gere manufacturing building on East Genesee Street.

The company hasn’t confirmed an opening date for its newest location.

