Neighbors bothered by hazardous piles of branches and trees outside vacant house: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors who live along this small stretch of homes on Sheridan Place have had to look at a major eyesore for a few weeks now, with branches and stumps stacked on the corner.

It also creates a hazard, because they make it hard to see the stop sign. The NewsChannel 9 Your Stories Team has been told that a few woodchucks have also moved in.









The home is currently vacant, and no one around here knew if and when all this would get cleaned up.

The Your Stories Team spoke to the folks who contacted us off camera. They’re still shaken up from a major drug bust on this street a few years ago. People enjoy their privacy, and want their neighborhood to look nice.

Then, NewsChannel 9 reached out to the City of Syracuse to dig deeper. As it turns out- the folks in city government were never notified of this work. Because the brush is out in the street, it’s a serious safety issue.

A city spokesperson says the code office will be making a visit this week. They’ll do a full inspection of the outside, cite the property owner, and remove the mess creating such an unsightly and dangerous problem for neighbors.

Neighbors can expect this to be cleaned up by next week.