DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s finally here! The brand-new Burger King in DeWitt opened on Saturday, December 10 and will host a public ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, December 16.

CenterState CEO is hosting the ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Burger King location on 3414 Erie Boulevard East in DeWitt at 10:00 a.m.

Photo provided by Carrols Corporation

Carrols Corporation, the largest Burger King® Franchisee in the United States, opened the new restaurant. This is Carrols’ 1,089th restaurant and the 23rd in the Central New York area. The build was overseen by Tom Brogan, Director of Real Estate at Carrols.

“Carrols has been in Syracuse since 1960 and we’re excited to open our newest Burger King® Restaurant on Erie Boulevard,” said President and CEO Paulo Pena. “I am proud of the way the team came together to open a state-of-the art restaurant within a few minutes of our home office right here in Syracuse.”

The restaurant is approximately 3,000 square feet with a “Pavilion” model, the only one of its kind in Central New York. Lauer-Manguso and Associates were the architects and the building was constructed by Beaudette Construction.

“We have a great team in place at our new DeWitt location,” said Carrols’ Senior Region Director Bryan Leonard. “Our team is excited to finally open the doors of their new restaurant. The managers and team have worked tirelessly so our guests can experience the ‘You Rule!’ motto firsthand.”

The DeWitt location will employ approximately 45 team members and will be managed by Joan Zacholl.

“This area is highly trafficked, with people coming to DeWitt for shopping, dining and entertainment,” said Carrols’ Chief Development Officer, Rick Cross. “Having a double-drive thru restaurant will satisfy our guests’ need for quick service while out and about, or they can stop in to eat in our dining area.”

On the following day, Saturday, December 17, Amy Robbins from the “Ted & Amy in the Morning” show on 93Q, will be broadcasting live for a 93-minute ticket stop for Amy’s Slumber Party from 12-2 p.m. A portion of the day’s proceeds from 12-4 p.m. will support Sarah’s Guest House, a local nonprofit organization.

Sarah’s Guest House is Central New York’s only adult healthcare hospitality house providing lodging, transportation, meals and comfort for patients and families traveling to Syracuse for medical care.

Carrols has supported Sarah’s Guest House since 2016, donating Burger King® meals to guests each month and sponsoring Sarah’s Guest House Annual Gala of Giving event and ‘Golf for Our Guests’ tournament.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand the positive impact Sarah’s Guest House makes as a welcoming home away from home to out-of-town patients and their families,” said Renee McCaffrey, Development Specialist at Sarah’s Guest House. “The house is truly a warm, compassionate hug when people need it most. We are grateful for the support Carrols has provided over the years to our organization and the families we assist.”