New Byrne Dairy going up in East Syracuse: Your Stories

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People who shop at the Byrne Dairy in East Syracuse will have a new store to look forward to this spring.

The company has confirmed to NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan that it’s replacing its old store at the corner of Manlius and Kinne Streets with a brand new one.

Digging on the site has inspired questions to the Your Stories team about what work is happening.

The new store, with gas pumps and a sub shop inside, is expected to be completed and open in mid-May, according to the company.

