Live Now
Coverage of the Iowa caucuses

New Byrne Dairy going up in East Syracuse: Your Stories

Your Stories
Posted: / Updated:

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People who shop at the Byrne Dairy in East Syracuse will have a new store to look forward to this spring.

The company has confirmed to NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan that it’s replacing its old store at the corner of Manlius and Kinne Streets with a brand new one.

Digging on the site has inspired questions to the Your Stories team about what work is happening.

The new store, with gas pumps and a sub shop inside, is expected to be completed and open in mid-May, according to the company.

Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected