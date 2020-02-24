New restaurant and bar taking over old Felton’s: Your Stories

(WSYR-TV) — Margaret Simmons emailed the Your Stories Team to ask for information on the new restaurant and bar taking over an old location on Syracuse’s north side.

City leaders told NewsChannel 9 that the old Felton’s on Butternut Street will become Jack Martin’s.

This will happen after small improvements are made to the parking lot and the inside.

NewsChannel 9 does not know when the work is expected to be done, but will update the public as more information is received.

Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.