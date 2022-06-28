(WYSR-TV) — A tasty rumor on social media has led a few of you to reach out to the Your Stories Team asking us to spill the beans on Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans.

Dana Pattington wrote:

I heard Grandma Brown’s has started production again. Any timeline on when they will hit store shelves and make my summer?

Not to spoil your picnic Dana, but we’re told this rumor doesn’t amount to a hill of beans.

Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans, located in Mexico, New York, has been a fan favorite here in CNY for decades.

The bean factory has been closed for more than a year and blamed staffing issues as the cause. The closure left store shelves empty and devoted fans unhappy.

The YS Team reached Sandra Brown Tuesday morning on the phone. She said the social media post that said the plant had reopened has led to her receiving 70 calls in 24 hours. She said fans are calling with excitement and wanting to confirm the social media post.

Brown said the factory has not reopened and there is no timetable when production could resume. Brown said she plans to start making beans once she hires enough workers. Brown would not get into specifics on how many employees she needs to hire. She said it was a moving target.