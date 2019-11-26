No plan yet for unused Empire Brewing gift cards: Your Stories

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mary Clancy emailed the Your Stories team asking how could get her money back for her unused Empire Brewing gift cards.

The Cazenovia farm brewery and Armory Square brewpub both closed within weeks of one another, leaving a lot of unused gift cards around the community. The owner has stayed in touch with NewsChannel 9 about this and says he has a meeting scheduled with his legal team and will get back to us when they have a game plan.

