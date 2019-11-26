Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

No plan yet for unused Empire Brewing gift cards: Your Stories

Your Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mary Clancy emailed the Your Stories team asking how could get her money back for her unused Empire Brewing gift cards.

The Cazenovia farm brewery and Armory Square brewpub both closed within weeks of one another, leaving a lot of unused gift cards around the community. The owner has stayed in touch with NewsChannel 9 about this and says he has a meeting scheduled with his legal team and will get back to us when they have a game plan.

Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected