EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Wednesday, March 2, masks will officially be optional for most New York State students and educators, according to Governor Kathy Hochul.

However, many parents have been calling and emailing the Your Stories team wondering if masks need to stay on at your child’s day care center.

To clear up the confusion, NewsChannel 9 has reached out to both local and state officials for clarification.

According to the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, masks will also be optional at child and day care centers across the state effective Wednesday, March 2.

In her COVID-19 press conference Sunday, Governor Hochul announced the mask mandate lift in schools, but only briefly mentioned the rule also applies to licensed child and day care centers, which is why guidance has been confusing for some children, parents, and even providers.

In a statement sent to NewsChannel 9 Tuesday afternoon, the NYS Office of Children and Family Services clarified the new guidance.

“Given the dramatic 98% decrease in COVID-19 since the Omicron surge earlier this year, as well new guidance issued by the CDC, the New York State Office of Children and Family Services will no longer require that masks be worn in child care programs, except in specific instances as detailed in the guidance below, effective March 2, 2022. Parents should feel free to have their children continue to wear masks if they desire, and we will work with our child care providers to keep our programs healthy and safe. We thank our child care providers for their tremendous commitment and patience while serving the working families of New York State throughout the pandemic.” Statement: New York State Office of Children and Family Services

You can read the entire document from the Office of Children and Family Services below: