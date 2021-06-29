NYS Health Department visits nursing home after NewsChannel 9 investigation into air conditioning concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After residents and their family members at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center raised concerns over unreliable air conditioning to the NewsChannel 9 Your Stories team, a spokesperson for the nursing home confirms the State Department of Health visited the facility on Tuesday.
Dawn Harsch, a representative for Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing, said the company has maintained open communication with representatives from the Department of Health.
In the statement sent to NewsChannel 9, Harsch goes on to say that Bishop is working with contracted vendors to implement a permanent solution to repair one air chiller that experienced a power shortage on June 8.
Staff at Bishop have increased the frequency of environmental testing in affected areas, distribution of fluids and fans for residents.
As of Tuesday at 5:00 p.m., Harsch said the air conditioning at the facility is functioning at full capacity and temperatures are well within Department of Health guidelines.