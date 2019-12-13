O’Brien & Gere manufacturing building to be transformed into three commercial spaces: Your Stories

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Callers have been asking the NewsChannel 9 Your Stories team about a possible new grocery store going into Fayetteville.

Village leaders say a tenant or precise grocery store brand hasn’t been decided yet, but three commercial spaces will be at the site of the former O’Brien & Gere manufacturing building. The project is in the very early stages of development.

NewsChannel 9 will stay in touch with the village as they get word of what store will open there.

Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.

Loading…