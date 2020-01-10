OCRRA’s Rock Cut Road station won’t be usable for another year, at least: Your Stories

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People haven’t been able to drop off their trash and recycles at OCRRA’s Rock Cut Road station for an entire year, and it looks like they won’t be able to for a while longer.

The station closed for renovations in order to meet new state environmental regulations. Basically, the entire operation needs to be covered by a roof.

The work will continue another year, but when it’s over, it won’t reopen to everyone. Only commercial customers will be able to use the new Rock Cut Road station at first, not homeowners with household trash.

OCRRA managers are still working to figure out how to fit both commercial and residential customers into the new station. Until it’s decided, household trash can only be dropped off at the Ley Creek station.

The Ley Creek Transfer Station is open to households Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. The address is 5158 Ley Creek Drive in Liverpool.

Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.

Loading…