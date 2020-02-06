Old candle factory up for sale: Your Stories

Closings
SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The old Will and Baumer Candle Company’s factory is up for sale.

The factory, which is located at 100 Buckley Road near Old Liverpool Road and Park Street, was sold to a Canadian candle company in 2010.

That company shut down and hasn’t used the factory since.

As the company waits for a buyer, it’s leasing some of the buildings on the site to smaller businesses for storage.

