Old Nice ‘N’ Easy on County Route 10 to reopen as another gas station: Your Stories

SCHROEPPEL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The old Nice ‘n’ Easy on County Route 10 between Clay and Pennellville will become a new locally-owned gas station, the Your Stories team has learned.

The Your Stories team began asking after emails from Kaylee Henry and Julie Litteer, who both reported seeing a lot of work happening on the property.

The Town of Schroeppel codes officer confirms the property will re-open as a gas station, once tanks, pumps and the canopy are re-installed and the inside is remodeled.

The gas station vendor will be Sunoco.

The codes officer doesn’t know exactly when the remodeled gas station will open, but he tells NewsChannel 9 he’s under the impression the owners want to move the project along quickly.

