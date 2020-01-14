Old Rite Aid building in Downtown Syracuse gets new owners: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than a year-and-a-half after Rite Aid shut down at the corner of Salina and Fayette streets in the heart of Downtown Syracuse, the vacant building has a new owner.

The new owner has hired realtor JF Real Estate to lease the space out to tenants. 

The retail space downstairs, the nearly 13,000 square feet that use to house Rite Aid, is available. Upstairs, there’s 28,000 square feet for office space.

The Your Stories team will continue watching this property.

