Opening date of Five Guys remains unknown, as work continues inside: Your Stories

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five Guys corporate hasn’t returned calls or emails sent by NewsChannel 9, asking for an update on the status of the restaurant or when it will open.

The Your Stories team has gotten dozens of questions asking about the status of the restaurant being built on Route 31 in the Town of Clay.

While many people report not seeing much work happening, the red and white tiles Five Guys is known were recently installed.

An eyeglasses store next to the Five Guys is also set to open soon.

The Your Stories team will report back when Five Guys offers an update.

