MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The owner of Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans tells NewsChannel 9 “of course” she wants to reopen, but wouldn’t set a timeline for when production will resume.

The factory shut down about a year ago, blamed on a lack of workers.

In the year since the owner has said all she needs to do is hire staff. Her initial promised timeframe to reopen came and went.

To check on the product’s status, NewsChannel 9 visited the factory.

79-year-old Sandra Brown, Grandma Brown’s granddaughter, didn’t want to do an interview on camera but briefly answered a few questions.

She says staffing shortages are still the problem but she’s in the process of interviewing prospective workers. When asked, she would not set a timeline on the product’s availability.

The owner of Nichols in Liverpool, Mike Hennigan, said: “Generations of Central New Yorkers were brought up on them.” When asked if another product comes close, he said: “Not in my opinion.”

Spokespeople for Wegmans and Tops said their companies are willing to place orders as soon as they’re able to.