AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laurie Cederquist has always had pets.

She just adopted her dachshund, Coco, but had a 10-year-old cat named Lola. Cederquist said Lola didn’t have a regular vet because she says Lola wasn’t very friendly.

Last month Lola started breathing very rapidly and Cederquist started calling around to see if she could be seen.

“I called probably over 20 places and the only appointment I got was in Vernon for January tenth,” Cederquist said.

Cederquist lives in Manlius. When her cat’s condition worsened she knew she needed an appointment right away. Her only options were to go to Cornell or Urgent Veterinary Care in Auburn.

She drove to Auburn, nearly an hour away. Dr. Paula Ospina owns Urgent Veterinary Care. She said her practice as well as every other is overwhelmed.

“It’s a combination of having more pets and more reasons to go to the vet. That’s one. On the veterinary side, we just lost people. There’s a lot of burn out and we lost technicians, we lost veterinarians.” Dr. Paula Ospina, Urgent Veterinary Care Owner

One way they deal with the influx of patients here is by a triage system. It’s broken down by color. Red is a priority, and can include an animal being hit by a car.

“Know that we’re in here doing the best we can and working as fast as we can. Especially in the urgent care setting, the big, big thing to remember is that you don’t want to win the triage war,” explained Dr. Ospina.

For Laurie Cederquist, her cat’s illness was very serious and she had to put Lola down. She is appreciative to the staff at Urgent Veterinary Care for their care and getting her in.

She reached out to the Your Stories team to bring awareness.

Dr. Ospina said if you have adopted a new pet there are clinics that can do vaccinations and get them spayed and neutered – just as a warning they have waiting lists, so be patient.

