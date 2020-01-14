Owners share status of Gardenview Diner’s second location: Your Stories

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The owners of Gardenview Diner didn’t get their second location in Clay open before Thanksgiving, as they were trying, but are now hoping to open in February.

The status of the diner has been one of the most popular questions to the Your Stories team since the plans were announced.

The second location is going into two closed storefronts, Wrap It Up and Edible Arrangements, in a plaza next to the Tops at the intersection of Routes 31 and 57 in the Town of Clay.

