(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that I-81 will close between Exits 16 and 17 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting April 4 until April 15.

Exit 16 is the Route 11/Nedrow exit and Exit 17 is the South Salina Street, Brighton Avenue, and South State Street exit.

According to the DOT, the closures may apply to both northbound and southbound simultaneously, depending on the daily construction schedule. The DOT recommends paying close attention to message boards on I-81 for specific closure dates and directions.

The DOT says that northbound traffic will be forced to exit I-81 north at Exit 16 to detour on Route 11 and southbound traffic must exit I-81 south at Exit 17, except for a single lane that will remain open for access to I-481 north. They add that the I-481 ramp to I-81 south will also be closed and vehicles will need to exit on Exit 17.

This portion of I-81 is closing to protect and facilitate the deconstruction of Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 in Nedrow.

You can see the affected parts of I-81 and the location of the exits on the map below:

The DOT would also like to remind drivers that fines for speeding in work zones are doubled, and two or more speeding violations in a work zone may result in a suspension of one’s license.