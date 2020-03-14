Planet Fitness opens Cortland location: Your Stories

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many residents in the Cortland area have been patiently waiting for the planned Planet Fitness to open.

The Your Stories team at NewsChannel 9 is happy to announce that the Planet Fitness on Clinton Avenue in the Riverside Plaza Shopping Center is officially open.

The judgement free zone opened a few weeks ago and cost almost $2 million to build.

The Cortland Planet Fitness is open 24 hours a day Monday-Thursday. On Friday, the gym is open from 12:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m, and on Saturday and Sunday it’s open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.