Ponchito’s Tacqueria closes valley restaurant: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ponchito’s Tacqueria, which had three restaurants around Syracuse, has closed one of those locations in the city’s valley neighborhood.

Customers who noticed no activity at the restaurant on West Seneca Turnpike wrote the Your Stories team asking if it had closed.

An employee of another location confirmed the Valley story is no longer open.

This leaves two other locations for Ponchito Tacqueria: New Court Avenue in Eastwood and the corner of W Fayette and S Geddes Street on the near west side.

