Recess Coffee hopes to open on Tipperary Hill by spring: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Work is underway to open Recess Coffee on a corner of Tipperary Hill, but the owners tell NewsChannel 9 they’re not ready to set an opening date just yet.

The owner says the contractor is making progress, but had to gut the entire space at the corner of Milton Avenue and Ulster Street.

They hope to open well before spring, but because the construction timeline continues to change, they won’t set a date at this point.

