Redesigned SU basketball court changes Pearl Washington memorial: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Peter Kuno emailed the Your Stories Team and asked why Pearl Washington’s number, 31, isn’t on the redesigned basketball court.

Pearl Washington Day #RememberingPearl

The number was a memorial that was added to Center Court not long after Washington died four years ago.

Kuno feels that’s an honor that deserves to continue.

Pearl Washington’s number on current Syracuse court

The Syracuse Athletics Department told NewsChannel 9 that they moved his number to the sideline, along with other numbers of retired players, as a way to honor them all.

So, the memorial will continue on the redesigned court, but will be in a different format.

