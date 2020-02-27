Redesigned SU basketball court changes Pearl Washington memorial: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Peter Kuno emailed the Your Stories Team and asked why Pearl Washington’s number, 31, isn’t on the redesigned basketball court.
The number was a memorial that was added to Center Court not long after Washington died four years ago.
Kuno feels that’s an honor that deserves to continue.
The Syracuse Athletics Department told NewsChannel 9 that they moved his number to the sideline, along with other numbers of retired players, as a way to honor them all.
So, the memorial will continue on the redesigned court, but will be in a different format.
Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App