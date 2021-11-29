Your Stories: Reopening date for Liverpool ALDI announced

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ALDI will welcome shoppers back to its renovated Liverpool store on Thursday, December 9 at 9 a.m., according to a press release from the company.

The store, located at 7421 Oswego Road is part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing ALDI stores nationwide.

After reopening, the store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

ALDI officials said the updated store provides an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection. It also features open ceilings and natural lighting, and it is built with environmentally friendly materials.

“We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” said Aaron Sumida, Tully regional vice president for ALDI. “With the updated Liverpool store, shoppers will notice a new look with more fresh and convenient items at the reliably low prices ALDI fans rave about.”