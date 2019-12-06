Rescue Mission checks in on homeless in the cold: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 recently got a call from a viewer asking if the Rescue Mission checks on the homeless in the cold.

The Rescue Mission goes out six days a week checking on the people they know to be homeless outside, and gives them coats, gloves, food, and encouragement to come to the shelter. The Rescue Mission team also checks old encampments to see if anyone new is using that space who they can help.

People who see homeless people stuck in the cold can call 211 and the Rescue Mission responds 24/7.

