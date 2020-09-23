Runway work complete at Hancock International Airport

Your Stories
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is some good news for those of you who’ve been noticing more commericial jets flying over your homes. Syracuse Hancock International Airport says that work on a major safety upgrade has been completed.

The primary runway had to be shut down while the work was being done and on Tuesday, the airport tweeted a photo showing the completed work

Flight patterns will now return to normal.

Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected