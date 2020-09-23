Runway work complete at Hancock International Airport

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is some good news for those of you who’ve been noticing more commericial jets flying over your homes. Syracuse Hancock International Airport says that work on a major safety upgrade has been completed.
The primary runway had to be shut down while the work was being done and on Tuesday, the airport tweeted a photo showing the completed work
Flight patterns will now return to normal.
