Runway work complete at Hancock International Airport

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is some good news for those of you who’ve been noticing more commericial jets flying over your homes. Syracuse Hancock International Airport says that work on a major safety upgrade has been completed.

The primary runway had to be shut down while the work was being done and on Tuesday, the airport tweeted a photo showing the completed work

Flight patterns will now return to normal.

Update: Our Taxiway Reconfiguration project that required closing our main runway and changing aircraft traffic patterns has been completed. We want to thank all of our neighbors for being patient throughout this project. pic.twitter.com/18BhjYvl02 — Syracuse Airport (@SyracuseAirport) September 22, 2020

