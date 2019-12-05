Seating on the way for Hancock International Airport: Your Stories

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Randy Karcher from North Syracuse emailed the Your Stories team to ask that why, after renovations, wasn’t furniture returned to some areas of the airport? He was looking for a place to sit while waiting for his granddaughter in Terminal B.

NewsChannel 9 was able to ask the airport’s executive director, who says the renovation had no money for new furniture. But now that some months have passed, new furniture was just ordered and it will fill a lot of empty space across the entire airport once it arrives. He sent along renderings to show the new wooden benches to get you off your feet.

