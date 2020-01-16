Settlement compensations not yet paid to those affected by Equifax Breach: Your Stories

(WSYR-TV) — Customers of Equifax who were affected by a massive data breach and who requested compensation have not yet been paid.

The Your Stories team began research the status of the settlement after an email from Mary Buttaro from North Syracuse, who filed a claim.

The compensations haven’t been paid because victims are still able to file new claims.

The deadline to make a claim is Jan. 22. The court won’t allow settlement administrators to start making payments until Jan. 23 at the earliest.

Click here for the website that was set up for people who have filed claims.

