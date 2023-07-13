CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people have come forward to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office with the belief they’ve been victimized by the multi-state credit card skimming scheme that hit 16 different Walmart locations across Central New York and the Sourthern Tier.

Lieutenant Lee Martin, who’s leading the investigation into credit card skimmers found at the Walmart locations in Canandaigua and Geneva, says the three people have all flagged unauthorized charges on their credit statements after being through register #15 at the Walmart in Canandaigua between Sunday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 5.

Ontario County’s victims are the only known people to come forward. Oswego Police had heard from some concerned customers with strange credit activity, but hadn’t yet determined if Walmart’s skimmer was related or not.

Any Walmart shopper who used their credit card at the targeted stores during the period of scamming should constantly check their credit statements for unauthorized charges, even if in small amounts.

People who notice strange transactions should contact their financial institution and call local police.

Walmart Stores Hit By Skimming Scheme

STORE
LOCATION		TARGETTED
REGISTER		DEVICE
INSTALLED		DEVICE
FOUND
Auburn#2Sunday, July 2Wednesday, July 5
Camillus#5Sunday, July 2Wednesday, July 5
Canandaigua#15Sunday, July 2Wednesday, July 5
Central Square#1Sunday, July 2Wednesday, July 5
Cortlandville#2Sunday, July 2Wednesday, July 5
East Syracuse#6Sunday, July 2Wednesday, July 5
Geneva#13Sunday, July 2Wednesday, July 5
Granby#7Sunday, July 2Wednesday, July 5
IthacaNot SharedWednesday, July 5Not Shared
Johnson City#11Wednesday, July 5Saturday, July 8
Norwich#3Monday, July 3Saturday, July 8
Oswego#1Sunday, July 2Wednesday, July 5
Painted Post#5Monday, July 3Not Shared
Waterloo#10Sunday, July 2Wednesday, July 5
Sanford, MaineNot SharedTuesday, July 4Not Shared
Windham, Maine Not SharedTuesday, July 4Not Shared
Source: Local police departments via NewsChannel 9

In most, if not all cases, the same three suspects have been identified using surveillance images police obtained from each store.

No one police agency has said it’ll coordinate the multiple local investigations.

Lieutenant Martin, in Ontario County, requested his region’s crime analysis center in Rochester look at the case and share information with the counterpart in Onondaga County.