CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people have come forward to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office with the belief they’ve been victimized by the multi-state credit card skimming scheme that hit 16 different Walmart locations across Central New York and the Sourthern Tier.

Lieutenant Lee Martin, who’s leading the investigation into credit card skimmers found at the Walmart locations in Canandaigua and Geneva, says the three people have all flagged unauthorized charges on their credit statements after being through register #15 at the Walmart in Canandaigua between Sunday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 5.

Ontario County’s victims are the only known people to come forward. Oswego Police had heard from some concerned customers with strange credit activity, but hadn’t yet determined if Walmart’s skimmer was related or not.

Any Walmart shopper who used their credit card at the targeted stores during the period of scamming should constantly check their credit statements for unauthorized charges, even if in small amounts.

People who notice strange transactions should contact their financial institution and call local police.

Walmart Stores Hit By Skimming Scheme

STORE

LOCATION TARGETTED

REGISTER DEVICE

INSTALLED DEVICE

FOUND Auburn #2 Sunday, July 2 Wednesday, July 5 Camillus #5 Sunday, July 2 Wednesday, July 5 Canandaigua #15 Sunday, July 2 Wednesday, July 5 Central Square #1 Sunday, July 2 Wednesday, July 5 Cortlandville #2 Sunday, July 2 Wednesday, July 5 East Syracuse #6 Sunday, July 2 Wednesday, July 5 Geneva #13 Sunday, July 2 Wednesday, July 5 Granby #7 Sunday, July 2 Wednesday, July 5 Ithaca Not Shared Wednesday, July 5 Not Shared Johnson City #11 Wednesday, July 5 Saturday, July 8 Norwich #3 Monday, July 3 Saturday, July 8 Oswego #1 Sunday, July 2 Wednesday, July 5 Painted Post #5 Monday, July 3 Not Shared Waterloo #10 Sunday, July 2 Wednesday, July 5 Sanford, Maine Not Shared Tuesday, July 4 Not Shared Windham, Maine Not Shared Tuesday, July 4 Not Shared Source: Local police departments via NewsChannel 9

In most, if not all cases, the same three suspects have been identified using surveillance images police obtained from each store.

No one police agency has said it’ll coordinate the multiple local investigations.

Lieutenant Martin, in Ontario County, requested his region’s crime analysis center in Rochester look at the case and share information with the counterpart in Onondaga County.