Shoveling sidewalks in Town of Clay: Your Stories

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories team has received several emails and calls about sidewalks not being shoveled this weekend.

People have specifically been concerned about the new sidewalks on Taft Road to Allen Road.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan checked in with the Town of Clay and found that its law states that sidewalks need to be shoveled by the property owner.

Those who fail to do so could face a warning and then a ticket.

This law is only for the Town of Clay.

The Village of North Syracuse is different, where the Department of Public Works takes care of the work.

Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.