Smith Restaurant Supply building to be redeveloped: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The historic Smith Restaurant Supply will be moving now that its building on Erie Boulevard, near Townsend Street, will be redeveloped.

The owners have an application before the city to convert the store into 37 apartments, with income restrictions on tenants to offer something a little more affordable. The $6.5 million project should take a couple of years to finish.

Smith Restaurant Supply will move, but hasn’t announced where it’s going yet.

Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.

Loading…