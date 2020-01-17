Some annoyed that candidates’ campaign signs are still up 2 months later: Your Stories

Cindy writes the Your Stories team, calling it “litter.”

Just this past weekend, signs for Tony Malavenda, who ran as the Democrat for Onondaga County Executive, were up along North Burdick Street in Manlius.

It’s up to leaders in each city, town or village to enforce codes over campaign signs.

Some municipalities don’t have those kinds of laws anymore, as courts have challenged them as possible limitations of the First Amendment.