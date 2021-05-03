Some Syracuse branches of Bank of America are temporarily closed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several Syracuse branches of Bank of America are temporarily closed, according to their website.

The locations include:

James St. branch TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Nottingham Rd branch TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Onondaga Blvd TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Fayetteville branch TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Camillus branch TEMPORARILY CLOSED

According to the website, the main branch on East Clinton Street in downtown Syracuse remains open.

A spokesperson for Bank of America told NewsChannel 9 that the company plans to open several of the Syracuse branches as soon as this week.

The spokesperson went on to say, “clients can always manage many of their financial needs through our ATM network, which remains available, as well as through our Mobile Banking and online at bankofamerica.com. We appreciate our clients’ understanding and flexibility during these unprecedented times.”

The branch locator tool on their website offers the most up-to-date information on hours as well as nearest ATMs.

A new phone number has been created (866-834-9286), dedicated to the most up-to-date information about locations open nearby and the nearest ATMs.