Sonic will not say when Town of Clay drive-in will reopen after renovations: Your Stories

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A corporate spokesperson for Sonic Drive-Ins says the Town of Clay location is closed due to renovations.

Several calls and emails have been sent to the Your Stories team, asking why the drive-in suddenly closed.

Answering a follow-up email, the corporate spokesperson would not say when the drive-in would reopen to customers or what kind of work is being done.

The only sign of work happening on the property is a sign in the lawn for “New Look Sealcoating.”

In a text message to the number posted on the company’s sign, the person who responded indicated that the company had resurfaced the blacktop.

It’s not clear if the seal coating is the only renovation work the company claimed is happening.

The Town of Clay codes office has no records of permits being pulled for more substantial renovations.

