Spectrum announces end to home security service, customers mulling new options: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spectrum is closing the door on home security service. The company telling customers this week it’s ceasing operations with surveillance.

It is giving customers until February 5, 2020 to find an alternative.

Patricia Farrington, of Syracuse is one of many customers now searching for a new service. She admits she isn’t very tech savvy and has concerns about switching to a service that doesn’t fit her current setup.

“It’s not Time Warner’s problem. It’s not Spectrum’s problem. It’s my problem,” she said. “I didn’t expect a total termination and a notice of less than 60 days to do so.”

A company spokesperson told NewsChannel 9:

We have made the decision to exit the Home Security business that we inherited with the 2016 Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks transactions. We are dedicated to making this a smooth transition for our Home Security customers and have partnered with Ring and Abode, two leading home security providers, to bring our customers exclusive offers and discounts on replacement security service and products.We have already offered roles at our nearby call center to more than 70% of the affected employees. The other impacted employees are eligible to apply for any open position with the company for which they are qualified, and if any of these employees do not remain with Spectrum, we will provide comprehensive severance benefits, including salary continuation, subsidized health insurance and outplacement services.

Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV, Spectrum Voice, and Spectrum Mobile services are unaffected by this change, according to the spokesperson.

The Abode option would include:

Free 8 piece equipment bundle with Secure Service plan offer.

$19/mo. with monthly agreement OR $179/yr. with annual agreement.

No contracts and free professional installation* plus 25% off all future purchases (including free shipping).

Visit abode or call 1-888-794-9573 to sign up for this offer.

The Ring option would include:

$100 with annual agreement – only $10 per month after first year ends.

No contracts and free professional installation* plus 25% off a Ring camera or doorbell.

Visit Ring to sign up for this offer or call 1-800-656-1918 with questions.

Free 7 piece equipment bundle with Ring Protect Plus service plan offer

