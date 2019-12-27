Stella’s Diner officially opens its second location: Your Stories

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stella’s Diner now has a second location, and as of Friday morning, it is officially open. 

Stella’s second location is in Camillus where the old Pizza Hut was, past the Fairmount Fair Plaza on West Genesee Street. It opened early Friday morning for the breakfast crowd.

Stella’s other location is on Wolf Street in Syracuse.

