Still no tenants named for old Mattydale Kmart: Your Stories

MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — No tenants have been finalized to replace the old Kmart in Mattydale as of this week.

In November, as Kmart was in its final days in business, the Town of Salina’s codes director told NewsChannel 9 that the owner of the space was in negotiations with four different companies.

So far, no deals have been signed and no names have been released.

This week, the codes director told NewsChannel 9 that no evidence of a Hannaford opening there has come through his office, which would be the first step before anything becomes official.

Many people have called the Your Stories team asking if Hannaford was opening there now that the grocery store chain is opening in Fayetteville.

